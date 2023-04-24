They will investigate the mayor who prohibited playing music during Easter

The body ordered tests to determine whether or not there was a disciplinary offense in the conduct of the local agent and, likewise, the affectations that could have been generated by Monroy’s decision.

For its part, the Chaparral Provincial Instruction Office, Regarding the process that is being carried out against Rafael Monroy Guzmán, The mayor of Guamo, Tolima, said that the president may present the evidence he deems pertinent to support his defense.

Prosecutor’s Office formulated a charge sheet against 21 police officers for a massacre in 2017

The Attorney General’s Office filed a charge sheet against three officers and 18 police officers involved in a confrontation with civilians that occurred in 2017, in which seven people died and another 20 were injured.

The Public Ministry reported that this situation occurred in the hamlet of El Tandil, which is part of the town of Tumaco, on October 5, 2017.

According to the watchdog, “the citizens were defenseless because, in addition to offering no resistance, most of them were shot in the back, that is, when they were trying to leave the scene.”

On that occasion, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement, some 2,000 people gathered in the place to protest the eradication of coca crops, arguing that these represented “their only source of income and that the National Government had not fulfilled the promises to offer them other subsistence alternatives”.