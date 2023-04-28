They will march to demand the release of the rancher Heriberto Urbina

Starting at 9:00 in the morning today, the guild of ranchers, family members and the community in general will march to demand the release of the 85-year-old rancher Heriberto Urbina Lacouture, who was abducted on the afternoon of Monday, April 24. , in the municipality of Curumaní.

The activity will start from the Coliseo de Feria de Chiriguaná, being led by the representatives of the cattle union Wilfredo Castrillo and Nicolasa Dage, of the Regional Association of Cattlemen of the Center of Cesar, who will join the demonstration to demand the release of the captors, who has been a full-time rancher and reference in the south of Cesar.

Relatives of the rancher reiterate the call to the kidnappers to supply him with the following medications: Duodar for the prostate, Cardesartan 16 mg for blood pressure, Cardioaspirin for circulation, Atrovastatin 40 mg for cholesterol and Gingo Biloba, brain oxygenator.

Authorities announced the payment of a reward of up to 50 million pesos, for information that allows locating the place where they are holding him in captivity.

