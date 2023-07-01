Home » Zodi Monagas promotes professional troops and hierarchy personnel
Zodi Monagas promotes professional troops and hierarchy personnel

Zodi Monagas promotes professional troops and hierarchy personnel

This Friday, June 30, the Integral Defense Operational Zone (Zodi) No. 52 Monagas, held an act for the promotion of professional troops and hierarchical officials, attached to Superior Units.

The act of promotions was carried out following the orders of the citizen President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Nicolás Maduro, with the presence of Division General Ernesto Edmundo Pérez Mota, commander of Zodi No. 52 Monagas, accompanied Brigadier General Argildas Enrique Querales Uzcátegui, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Zone Command. In addition, of the general officers commanders of the Superior Units and representatives of the Public Powers of the state of Monagas, who presided over the graduation ceremony.

This significant act took place in the Monagas room of the Hotel Tibisay in Maturín, in an atmosphere full of solemnity and patriotism, where more than 180 women and men of the brave Bolivian Army were recognized.

The commander of the Zodi No 52, General Pérez Mota, thanked the promoted professionals for their dedication and commitment to our beloved Venezuela, which is materialized today with the imposition of the higher grade belts.

Likewise, he congratulated the relatives, who are the motivation of these patriotic soldiers to continue day by day guaranteeing the Independence and Sovereignty of the Nation.

By: The Truth of Monagas

