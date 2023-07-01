“Huila must bet on the energy transition”

Sport, the environment and tourism are part of the objectives of the young deputy Nicolás Carvajal, who assumed the seat of the Democratic Center, before Tatiana Méndez’s maternity leave. The lawyer from Garzón is clear about his objectives and commitments with Huila.

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

A couple of days ago, Nicolás Carvajal, a young man from Garzon from the Centro Democrático party, was sworn in as a deputy for the department of Huila. Departmental seeks to leave its mark and contribute to the department.

In an interview with the Diario del Huila, Carvajal recalled his campaign commitments and told us what those bets he will have for this period will be.

Nicholas has already taken office in the departmental duma.

Nicolás, how has this linkage process been in the Departmental Assembly?

I asked the board of directors and the Corporation’s secretariat to allow me and submit a report on the issues that have been worked on in the regular session already in progress, I understand that I am entering a period where some issues are already advancing, For this reason, I want to link myself in a harmonious way, that is purposeful, and constructive, in that sense we have already started a work of construction and consolidation of these issues.

In the first session that I had the opportunity to speak, I also requested, in the first place, that I be allowed to participate as a convener in the debate on political control on the security problem, which had already been mentioned, but was postponed by deputies Carlos Ramiro Chavarro and Omar Alexis Diaz.

In the same way, this week we have been very attentive and very participatory in the political control debates that the conservative party bench needed in relation to the execution of footprint plaque projects, the execution of gasification projects and, very importantly, the analysis of the level of execution of the resources of the loan that this corporation authorized to the Government in the year 2021 for a value of 90,000 million and that to date, in this final stretch, it is essential to achieve that investment for the benefit of the people of Huila.

So, under this scenario, we arrived and we hope that the period of regular sessions will end in this sense. We will link up and we are studying the possibility of presenting a draft ordinance at the beginning of July, but we are taking advantage of these days suddenly when people are more focused on parties to work internally with our team on it.

In a participatory and purposeful manner, Deputy Carvajal has participated in the ordinary sessions.

What is this ordinance project that you seek to propose?

I would like to, there are three topics that we talked about in the 2019 campaign. We talked about the people on issues that are the responsibility of the regulatory departmental assemblies and direction in public policies, which have to do directly with sports tourism and the environment.

What do you think of the energy transition?

Recently, due to my professional experience, I had the opportunity to work in the last year of the government of President Duque and what has been this first start of the issues that the Petro government has proposed seems essential to me that Huila bet on the construction of a public energy transition policy.

And that is a new topic that I would like to present and propose in the Assembly of the Department of Huila, because without a doubt it is a discussion that is taking place at the national level and Huila has all the potential to be a very important leader or actor. active in the execution of this public policy, so that this is precisely what we are working on and that we would like, if times take for granted, to be able to present it and put it on the agenda of the debates that are being worked on here .

The energy transition is one of the bets of the deputy for Huila

You address a security issue, precisely because of the public order situation in the department of Huila, what is your position from the democratic center with these events that you have been recording?

There is great concern and a maximum level of alertness, given everything that is happening.

This situation can be addressed with two types of approaches, which has to do, let’s say, with crime in the urban sector and the influence in the cities, but also recognizing actors in the rural sectors where we are returning to times of the past, which precisely thanks to to the governments of the tendency of President Uribe and those of the government of President Duque, because we thought they were issues of the past but today we are once again seeing and we are being victims as a population of this type of problem that has been repetitive in this course of the year and every time they are increasing, so that the concern that one receives from the community in the absence of the state in rural areas.

Issues such as public order in Huila are of great importance to the young deputy.

Let’s remind people, what were the flagship projects in your campaign for the Assembly of Huila?

We did a campaign that had three phases. I was given the opportunity to join a list thanks to a candidate for the Governor who was the businessman Manuel Macías, who began work with the workshops building region, through which work groups were held in all the 37 municipalities of the department, studying and getting to know the municipalities, seeking to formulate proposals for structured and sensible public policies towards the people.

Within that phase of work, for me it was a very important enrichment opportunity to get to know the department and as I said before, there we identified three issues that are the responsibility of the departmental assemblies by Political Constitution, to regulate or at least participate and influence its formulation and that it has to do with sports, the environment and tourism, these were issues with which we dialogued. Today we recognize that there has been progress on the part of colleagues and colleagues in the Assembly, I know that there are deputies who have also come with these projects in one way or another and I have made myself available and I have commented on my first intervention to be able to work and jointly. Because my exposure and will is to be able to team up and that this opportunity, although it is temporary, is a platform, a possibility of opportunity to contribute to generating conditions that improve the quality of life of the people of Huila.

For Nicolás it is of great importance to achieve public policies for sport.

