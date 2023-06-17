They will perform therapeutic massages for children with Down syndrome in Valledupar

He Elina Morales Aesthetics and Physical Rehabilitation Centerinvites the Vallenato community and its surroundings to the Therapeutic massage day for children with Down syndromewhich will take place on June 17.

It should be noted that therapeutic massages for this type of population generate benefits such as:

-Improve sleep quality.

-Improves joint mobility.

-Reduce muscle pain,

-Reduce emotional disturbances

The naterior, because people who have this pathology may have behavioral or emotional problems such as anxiety, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Those interested in attending this conference must reserve the space at 3022594051.