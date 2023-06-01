A man who would have sexually abused his two stepdaughters in Tame is imprisoned – news

The goal of the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) for the year 2023 is to comply with the application of 11,000 doses to deal with Venezuelan equine encephalitis (VEE) in the department and maintain the health status of the region.

The ICA, as a health authority, carries out these activities to comply with current regulations, in which, in turn, it maintains an articulated work with equine owners, who seek to protect their animals and prevent the entry of diseases.

The department of Arauca, in a large part of its territory, has floodable savannah ecosystems, shared in the border area with the Republic of Venezuela, which allow the spread of diseases.

In this sense, the ICA advances in the application of the biological to equine, donkey and mule species, with the purpose of preventing the presence of the disease, taking into account that it is zoonotic, that is, it can be transmitted from animals. to the man.

It is important to remember that equines are used to carry out field work such as livestock, sports, strength work, genetics, among others.

Due to the above, it is necessary to exercise control over mobilization, establishing requirements or parameters for the issuance of internal mobilization sanitary guides, within the national territory. In order to request them, the equines must have current vaccination or have had it carried out at least fifteen (15) days before processing the GSMI. The validity of the vaccination is 2 years.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA)

