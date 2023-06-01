This summer 2023 a good idea is to discover the Catalonia by bike, between natural parks, mountains and cities: the Pyrenees, Vie Verdi and Costa Daurada.

You cycle in Barcelona and its surroundings through mountainous areas or along rivers and streams, flat stretches close to the Catalan coast.

There are over 6,000 km of cycle paths, to the exploration of incredibly intact landscapes on the Costa Brava and Costa Daurada, of urban and cultural centers of considerable interest such as Girona and Tarragona and of a hinterland yet to be revealed.

Catalonia by bike, where to go on the most beautiful routes

Catalonia boasts an extensive network of cycle paths which allow it to be discovered at the slow and beneficial pace of pedaling, to grasp its essence and appreciate the diversity and richness of its natural and urban landscapes, without neglecting history, culture and traditions. From the Costa Brava to the Terres de l’Ebre, from the peaks of the Pyrenees to the Val d’Aran, naturally passing through the capital Barcelona: the extraordinary territorial diversity allows both to do a good physical exercise, going in search of demanding stages and mountain passes, and to opt for a more gentle experience, reaching some of the most iconic places in the Village.

Whatever the degree of intensity or the type of bike chosen, mountain bike, da strada, gravel, e-bike, this is certainly one of the best ways to discover the essence of this splendid land, pedaling along various cycle paths alone, with family or in the company of friends, in total freedom, but still in close contact with nature.

In the heart of the Pyrenees, in Val d’Aran

The first area which is worth including in the travel programme, considered the non plus ultra for those who love mountain sports, is the Val d’Aran which – thanks to its privileged position and to the wide variety of landscapes – allows you to discover a more intimate Catalonia, characterized by small villages, pristine natural expanses, guardians of a very strong cultural identity.

First mountain destination in the world to be recognized with the Biosphere Destination sustainable tourism certification by the Institute of Responsible Tourism, a body associated with UNESCO and the World Tourism Organization, as well as being a Destination for Sports Tourism since 2004, this valley nestled in the Pyrenees is certainly a paradise for bicycle lovers who find here over 800km of routes suitable for any degree of difficulty.

From the spectacular mountain passes, sceneries of the legendary Tour de France, to the dizzying enduro circuits for the most professional in the forests of Baricauba, La Tuca and the Montromies mountain, to the more than 400km of marked trails for mountain biking through lush woods, to the numerous possibilities for gravel biking both on paved surfaces and on natural paths, to the quiet rides along the river that connect the villages that arise in this area and more suitable for lovers of the road bike, up to a series of specific routes for eBikes that stand out for the low technical difficulty and the beauty of the routes.

Vies Verdes, recovery of old tracks and valorisation of the territory

The Greenways of Catalonia are itineraries that wind their way between old railway tracks in the provinces of Girona and Tarragona. Today they represent a virtuous example of the recovery of disused historical heritage, transforming themselves into paths suitable for cycle tourism (and also for walking), where one can satisfy one’s curiosity also thanks to the cultural and historical richness of the area, located in the north-east of the region.

Pedal at a slow pace between little known villages, from the innermost valleys of the Pyrenees to the coast of the Costa Brava, from rural landscapes to more urban scenarios, it is a form of sustainable tourism that allows you to get to know Catalonia in its most intimate and authentic soul, which is not possible to grasp by following the more traditional routes . It is nonetheless about itineraries with short stages slightly downhill, achievable in one day, or over several days, ideal for a family holiday with children.

From the Costa Brava to the Pyrenees

One of the most enchanting Greenways is the one which, from the Costa Brava, allows you to reach the Pyrenees (Route of the Carrilet I), winding along a route of great landscape, ecological and cultural importance in the extraordinary volcanic area of ​​La Garrotxa, in Olot, where 4 volcanic cones stand out, craters, beech woods on rivers of lava and spectacular gorges with basalt walls, the result of millennial explosions. Along the way you will come across Girona, a real jewel of medieval architecture, perfectly preserved, where we recommend spending a night, and then arriving at Sant Feliu de Guíxolsin Costa Brava, along the Carrilet II Itinerary.

To admire the enchanting beauty of the Mediterranean panoramas of this stretch of the Catalan coast, you can also opt for the Iron and Coal Itinerary which retraces the route that followed the train from miniere from Carbone di Ogassa to El Ripollès (an area with a strong metallurgical tradition): a simple route, which gently follows the course of the Ter river, or the Tren Petit itinerary which retraces the line of the small tram-train that connected the wonders of the Costa Brava, from the sea to the hinterland , giving away enchanting glimpses of the Empordà areawhere there are small villages that look like small open-air museums, rich in history and traditions.

Lands of the Ebro

If, on the other hand, you intend to discover the southern tip of Catalonia, nal Terres de l’Ebre, you can choose between two itineraries that wind through almond trees and pine forests, in the province of Tarragona. Along the first itinerary of the Terra Alta you will come across spectacular places and landscapes, interspersed with tunnels and viaducts, while with the Baix Ebre route you travel about 26 kilometers along the Ebre river, in an alternation – almost to create a real mosaic – of mountain landscapes, meadows and farms and river banks up to Tortosa, the city of three cultures.

The Consortium of the Greenways of Girona

The Consortium of the Greenways of Girona started managing these routes in 2003. The Consortium is the local body that manages all the Greenways routes in Girona, created and integrated by the Province of Girona and the municipalities and provincial councils of the routes . Its main task is to carry out the maintenance and improvement of the infrastructure, the promotion of its use and the expansion of the network.

In 2013 the Pirinexus route was created, also managed by the Consortium, a circular cycle path that connects the territories located on both sides of the Pyrenees mountain range and which connects with EuroVelo8; the last route integrated by the Consortium is called Pirinexus Litoral, an axis partly pedaled and partly viable with other public means of sustainable mobility, which crosses the areas of the coast of Girona and connects with Rosselló.

The Costa Daurada, a paradise for bicycles

Certified as a Family Tourism Destination specializing in cycle tourism, Cambrils is located in the south-central part of the Costa Daurada. It is certainly a dreamlike place: lovers of two wheels will find themselves here pedaling between the mountains and the sea, between peaks and the coast, in an exciting succession of unforgettable sensations and visions.

Cycle paths that run along the entire coast and cross the urban section on the plain, such as the itinerary that from Salou allows you to reach Cambrils and constantly skirts the sea, along all 7 km of the stretch or, if a longer path doesn’t scare you, try the Baix Penedès ring itinerary. You start and arrive in El Vendrell, the birthplace of Pau Casals (famous Catalan composer and conductor) and for 37 km you will cross this area between forests, vineyards and a history that has its roots in ancient Rome.

