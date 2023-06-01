Fundación Tesãi modernizes and renews chairs in waiting rooms and offices

The Area 2 Hospital has been promoting a process of major physical transformations, with continuous improvement in its infrastructure and furniture acquisitions so that waiting for policyholders, dependents and users becomes more comfortable and comfortable.

We spoke with Mr. Víctor Álvarez, head of the User Welfare Department of the Tesãi Foundation, who stated that the new chairs (in blocks of 4-5 places) that were installed in the waiting rooms have been enabled since this week in the reception area, Emergency Service and other customer service units.

Quality and comfort

In this sense, he explained that they meet high standards of quality, comfort and elegance, in addition to other technical specifications adjusted to the needs of the Hospital, with ergonomic designs, chromed tubular steel structures, injected foams, covered with ecological leather and other benefits that provide a pleasant visual aesthetic.

“This demonstrates our sense of excellence and the desire to grow, modernize, and provide the best to our patients. They are Longarina-type seats, which have good dimensions in width and height, their backrests are ergonomic with polypropylene and are covered in leather, ”he said before the query.

He also added, “we have requested the Management and our request was sent quickly, seeing the deterioration of the furniture that we had and that has already completed its useful life, due to the passage of time,” said the official.

Staged improvements

These improvements also include renovation of Longarina, easy chair, tables and magazine racks in the waiting room of the Gynecology and Traumatology Service. At the same time, he thanked Lic. María Alejandra Castillo, Financial Manager, and Lic. Walter Acevedo, in addition to the entire team of trained Heritage officials, led by Luis Centurión Giménez, for their accompaniment.

In the next few days, the curtains and blinds will also be changed within the framework of the “Revitalization Plan” that the Management of the Tesãi Foundation has been promoting, in addition to the replacement of furniture and accessories in consulting rooms of different services that due to the wear and tear of time need to be renewed, underpinning the process of modernization and innovation at all levels.