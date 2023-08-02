They will resume the allocation of subsidies from Mi Casa Ya

The Minister of Housing, Catalina Velasco Campuzano, announced that they currently have about 7,500 subsidies ready to be assigned once the addition resources are available in the entity’s budget.

The Ministry of Housing, in conjunction with the Ministry of Finance and the National Planning Department, is carrying out the procedures to incorporate the resources of the budget addition and resume the allocation of subsidies from the Mi Casa Ya program.

With the approval of $1 billion within the framework of Law 2299, the Government has mentioned that the goal of granting 75,000 subsidies may be met this year. Assignments are expected to begin on August 15.

It should be noted that the Mi Casa Ya program has experienced a significant increase in the delivery of subsidies, going from an average of 33,000 subsidies between 2018 and 2020 to guaranteeing 50,000 annual subsidies between 2023 and 2026. During this year, 18,592 subsidies have already been assigned for a value of $567,205 million, and 19,103 coverages have been requested, of which 7,417 correspond to priority interest housing (VIP) and 11,686 to social interest housing (VIS).

Since the delivery of housing subsidies resumed on April 21, nearly 1,900 weekly subsidies have been assigned, thus exceeding the average of 1,200 weekly assignments of previous years.

The Ministry of Housing calls on builders, financial entities, solidarity economy entities, households and other actors involved in the process to continue with the pending procedures and file applications to access the Mi Casa Ya program.

To apply for the housing subsidy of the Mi Casa Ya program, the following steps must be followed:

• Select the VIS or VIP type home of your choice.

• Go to the credit establishment or solidarity economy entity of the household’s preference, to start the home buying process.

• These entities carry out a first validation of the requirements through the platform that operates the program, in which it is determined whether the Sisbén IV requirement is met, not being a homeowner and not having previously received a housing subsidy or coverage.

• If these requirements are met, the mortgage loan or housing leasing is managed with the credit establishment or solidarity economy entity.

• These entities upload the required documentation on the platform of the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory.

