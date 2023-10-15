Thieves Steal $1.6 Million Worth of Alcohol in Florida Tow Truck Heist

Thieves Steal $1.6 Million Worth of Alcohol from Florida Distribution Company

FLORIDA – In a daring heist, thieves utilized tow trucks to steal over $1.6 million worth of alcohol from the Republic National Distributing Company in Hillsborough County, Florida. The targeted distribution company is responsible for well-known brands such as Jose Cuervo, Malibu, Franzia Wines, and Sutter Home Winery.

The robbery happened on July 8 in the early morning hours, as detailed in a recently unsealed search warrant obtained by CNN on October 5. During the five-hour period between 4:10 and 9:45 a.m., the unnamed suspects managed to pilfer an astounding 4,277 cases of liquor from the company’s premises. Additionally, the thieves made off with digital video recorders, which were used by the alcohol distributor for surveillance purposes.

Authorities are hoping that a search of an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which triggered the issuance of the search warrant, will provide critical evidence to aid their investigation. The phone is believed to contain valuable information and technical data that could unveil important clues related to the theft.

RNDC, headquartered in Gibsonton, Florida, is recognized as one of the largest distributors of wine and spirits in the United States. With 14,000 employees spread across 38 states and Washington, the company stands at the forefront of the industry. Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President of Corporate Communications at RNDC, reassured the public that law enforcement is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. While no further details have been released due to the ongoing investigation, Kinkade expressed confidence in the authorities’ efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

Authorities have made significant progress in the case using surveillance footage obtained from a neighboring business and a convenience store. With the footage, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies managed to identify the trailers that were involved in the robbery. Additionally, further surveillance videos obtained from a tractor trailer warehouse revealed three vehicles used to transport the stolen cases of alcohol.

CNN reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for further information regarding the investigation but has not received a response as of yet. As law enforcement continues its efforts to solve this audacious heist, the alcohol industry remains on high alert, and security measures are being revisited to prevent the reoccurrence of such incidents.

Share this: Facebook

X

