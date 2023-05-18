Third “Common Room” opened at Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Desired in the “TUCpanel” student survey: Students can now learn and work in the new common room in the university part at Wilhelm-Raabe-Straße 43

Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) now offers its students another place to learn, exchange ideas, take a break and work creatively together. The third so-called “Common Room” of the TUC is located on the ground floor of the university part at Wilhelm-Raabe-Straße 43. It is also the first common room of the TUC at this location and is freely accessible to all students and employees.

Learn, work and relax

A real eye-catcher in the new common room is the wooden bench corner, in which various sitting and working positions can be adopted. Nothing stands in the way of larger group work. Whether at the table, in the corner of the bench or at the work counter, the new common room is equipped with sockets everywhere. The kitchenette is particularly important for university members who are located on Wilhelm-Raabe-Strasse. Hot water and a microwave ensure that you can prepare snacks during the break.

One challenge was to link the new components of the space with the existing conditions. For example, the original tiles were retained, but the planning office cleverly picked them up in the coloring of the individual room elements. “The result is a coherent overall concept that is impressive. I am particularly pleased that the students on site now have the opportunity to spend their breaks in a relaxed and modern atmosphere,” says Susann Kappler Project “TUCdiscover”which significantly accompanies the implementation of the common rooms.

The students’ desire for more learning spaces is fulfilled

Already in 2019 the erste Common Room in the Straße der Nations 62 with comfortable sofa corners, bar tables and separate work areas, which takes the needs of the students into account. 2022 followed second common room in the Weinhold building on the Reichenhainer Straße campus, where five open work islands invite you to linger. “The great need for such premises was determined from the results of the TUCpanel surveys among Chemnitz students over the past few years,” says Kappler, who in this context likes to refer to the current student survey TUCpanel indicates that up to 21. May 2023 run and is now significantly shorter.

The third common room was also tailored to the needs of the students, which was very well received – for example by Maja Riedel, a psychology student doing her master’s degree: “Wilhelm-Raabe-Straße is a bit remote from the campus, which is why it wasn’t possible to go to the campus during breaks to run another part of the university. Now this place can be used to bridge breaks, to relax and to get together for students from different departments. I am pleased that we as students were heard and that we were able to change something.”

The Common Room is also a real heart project for the Psychology department. “In recent years, the students at our institute have literally been left dry here on Wilhelm-Raabe-Strasse – without a canteen or cafeteria and without a room for common breaks. We so deserve this common room and we are very happy that the commitment to this room is finally paying off. We motivated fellow students to use the TUCpanel survey to draw attention to the lack of retreats in this part of the university. In addition, we started a signature campaign, with which we were able to collect over 340 votes at our institute,” says Lisa Knauer on behalf of the entire specialist group.

Another common room in the university section at Erfenschlager Straße 73 is being planned

In the future there will also be a common room in the university section at Erfenschlager Straße 73. “The first design drafts for the premises have already been completed, so that implementation can begin in the near future,” says Kappler.

Further information to the common rooms granted to Susann Kappler, e-mail [email protected].

Mario Steinebach

16.05.2023

