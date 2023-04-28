Home » Gas pipe explodes during work in the Foggia area, serious worker – Puglia
News

Gas pipe explodes during work in the Foggia area, serious worker – Puglia

by admin
Gas pipe explodes during work in the Foggia area, serious worker – Puglia

The accident occurred in Casalvecchio di Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASALVECCHIO DI PUGLIA, APRIL 27 – A 40-year-old worker was seriously burned following the explosion of a gas pipeline that occurred during excavation work carried out on behalf of the Apulian Aqueduct in via Roma in Casalvecchio di Puglia , in the Foggia area. The victim was engulfed in the violent flame that was released following the explosion. She was immediately rescued and transported to the major burns center in Bari, her conditions are considered serious. An elderly woman was also intoxicated by the fumes in the explosion. The woman was rescued by 118 operators. A van parked in the immediate vicinity was also on fire. As a result of the shock wave, the windows of nearby houses were shattered. Firefighters, gas network workers and Enel are operating on site and are making the area safe. The investigations are entrusted to the police. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy