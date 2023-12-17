Home » Thirteen injured in explosion in school corridor in Wavre
Thirteen injured in explosion in school corridor in Wavre

© Google Maps

At least thirteen people were injured in an explosion in the hallway of the Institut de la Providence, a school in the Walloon Brabant city of Wavre, on Friday afternoon. Two people have been arrested.

Source: BELGA

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM

The explosion took place in the hallway. Many windows were shattered by the impact and there was considerable material damage. Thirteen people were taken to hospital with injuries. These are people with minor injuries or who were in shock due to the incident. The police have taken two people for questioning, a minor who attended school at the institute and an adult.

The intervention is still ongoing. The police are currently providing no further explanation about the facts. According to information from RTL Info, the explosion was caused by a student who threw a firecracker into a garbage can. “Which object caused the explosion is part of the investigation, but it appears that a ‘kind of large firecracker’ is the cause,” the Walloon Brabant public prosecutor’s office confirms to Belga.

