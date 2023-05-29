“This government tries to hide a number of cases of corruption, which I call the president’s silence”: Franklin Martínez

This Friday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the communicator Franklin Martínez, assured that this Government has managed to do a good exercise to adapt to the new moment that is lived through technological tools, which has allowed it to continue generating the possibility to maintain an installed truth in the matter of the message.

“We are about to close the fourth year of the Government, and people manage to see only the superficiality of what the Government puts on social networks, and they fail to carry out an analysis of reality and keep the photograph that they are shown”he stated.

For the communicator, the center of Nayib Bukele’s narrative when he took office was to change the policy, and now at the end of the 4 years of his government, nothing has changed and corruption remains.

“What we have we cannot say that it has improved, we do not have a reliable institutional framework in which it can be said that things will be done as the law requires”he expressed.

Martínez pointed out that this government is presenting simple solutions to address structural problems, but in practice the problems are not resolved.

On the issue of security, he assured that this legislature is very bogged down on the issue of corruption and the blocking of information. In addition, he is linked to doing favors with public resources for relatives, as in the case of Osiris Luna’s mother.

“I believe that Bukele has an additional component that is related to the corruption factor with the entire cabinet that he manages, this government tries to hide a number of things that I call the silence of the president”: Martínez assured.

Finally, the statement considered that President Bukele should see himself in the mirror of what has happened to previous former presidents such as Antonio Saca and Mauricio Funes, “he’s going to have the same route sooner or later if they don’t do a decent and real exercise in cleaning up politics”he concluded.

