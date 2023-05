A football fairy tale comes true. 1. FC Heidenheim made it into the Bundesliga in a dramatic season finale. What is behind this success story? And: Does FCH even have a chance in the Bundesliga?

The 1. FC Heidenheim actually made it – in a true heart-stopping final, the decisive goal came 3:2 over SSV Jahn Regensburg in the ninth minute of stoppage time. With this madness on the last match day and the associated Bundesliga–rise is this Miracles from the Ostalb finally perfect.

