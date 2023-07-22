This is how the coronation of the new queen of the August Festivities was lived

The mayor of San Salvador, Mario Durán, presided over the coronation gala of the Queen of the Agostina Fiestas 2023, which took place in the Great Hall of the National Theater.

26 candidates prepared for weeks to show their scenic mastery, oratory, body and facial expression, handling before the public, among other aspects that make a queen integral

of beauty.

The candidates, aged between 18 and 25, represented the six districts of the capital, Metropolitan Agents Corps (CAM), Labor Training Center (CFL).

Municipal Institute of Youth (IMJ), Municipal Institute of Sports and Recreation (IM-DER). Secretariat for Women and Family, Market Management and Solid Waste Department.

«San Salvador already has the best representative for the next August Festivities. We congratulate the work of each one of the participants, without a doubt, there was a lot of talent in competition. With this event we inaugurate the prelude to the patron saint festivities of the capital, which will be historic and will be held in an orderly, clean and safe environment,” Durán emphasized.

The contestants were prepared by the international catwalk and fashion coach, Tony Melara, to parade casual, fantasy and evening outfits, before a jury that evaluated individual performance.

During the evening, the representatives of the categories were also chosen: elegance, photogenic, sympathy, best hair, best face and best silhouette.

The new queen of San Salvador will grace the morning dawn and the traditional parades of the patron saint festivities in honor of the Divine Savior of the World. She will also participate in different events scheduled at the Sivarland 2023 amusement park, which will once again be installed in the surroundings of the Cuscatlán stadium.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

