Home News This is how the day goes by in Santa Marta
News

This is how the day goes by in Santa Marta

by admin
This is how the day goes by in Santa Marta
In images that managed to capture the newspaper THE REPORTERit is possible to observe how the drivers began to be installed in the different points of the Troncal del Caribe and in some important sectors of the city.

In the first audiovisual pieces, the owners of the flyer of the so-called ‘yellow spot’ were located at the Mamatoco roundabout, which connects with the national highway. At the beginning of the day, they enabled the passage for vehicles and public transport; howeveror, with the passing of minutes, they completely blocked the road artery, generating traumatisms in the mobilization.

Also read: Taxi drivers will block some sectors of Santa Marta
Another of the blocked points is in the roundabout of La Piragua, at the height of the Caribbean trunk. There, long lines of taxi drivers have hindered the mobilization of other drivers.

Faced with the blockades carried out by the drivers, many Samarians were forced to leave from the early morning from their homes to try to find transportation to get to their places of work.

You may be interested: There is no pico y placa or day without a barbecue in Santa Marta during a taxi driver stoppage

See also  Maturity 2022: 7 out of 10 students ask for the exam without writing. And the Ministry to decide before Christmas

You may also like

The only daughter inherits her father’s real estate,...

The wait is over: “TQG”, by Shakira in...

No abuse in resort in Stintino, 11 defendants...

Captured in Maní, a teacher accused of sexually...

【Evening News】Students in Beijing concentrated on fever, many...

Artificial Intelligence as a citizen security tool.

F1: test in Bahrain, without appeal before the...

Tense calm continues in southern Cauca

Involving 18 points in four major aspects, Hunan...

Minute by minute: this is how the taxi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy