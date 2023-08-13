This is how the MegaFest 2023 was lived

Expofuturo was the setting for this event with the participation of 200 companies licensed by the ‘Made in Risaralda’ brand.

Until today, the enterprises of 200 Risaraldenses brands will be present at the MegaFest, an event that brings together the main engines of the department’s economy and groups them as a showcase so that the community can see first-hand the crafts, gastronomy, fashion and culture that it represents. to the coffee growers

Juan Carlos Toro, Secretary of Agricultural Development of the Government said that this festival, in its second edition, had as its objective through the brand ‘Hecho en Risaralda’ “to contribute and support not only producers but tourism, artisans and to all those businessmen that we have in the department of Risaralda. Likewise, we had the health fair. We were very well received.”

“It is very important because we learned about all the potential that the Department of Risaralda has with all its businessmen. The idea is that they come, show their commercial showcase and that people get to know and buy their products”, added the secretary.

from the field

For their part, coffee growers, plantain growers, paneleros and other farmers were present at this fair, highlighting the main values ​​of the Risaraldense economy, “Agribusiness is the most important thing we have in the rural sector because this is where producers from different municipalities come to carry out the agro-industrial processes and thus they can earn and benefit from the sale of their products”, pointed out Secretary Toro.

The ventures

Luz Dany Carvajal, Makawua, from trapiche at su mesa: “We are a company that transforms pulverized panela into flavors and mixes it with natural spices and dehydrated plants. We applied to the call, we were in the entire training process offered by the brand and a month ago they gave us the license and the brand and we are already enjoying the benefits, among them, the fair and waiting for those who come”.

Jhonier Pavas Flower of Apia: “We are a Risaraldense coffee company, located in the municipality of Apía, Risaralda, it is a company dedicated to producing, transforming, marketing and exporting coffees that add value with the aim of making the consumer aware, not only Colombian, but also in outside the good Risaraldense and Apiano coffee. We have a wide range of coffees in process, varietals, aged in barrels. What we seek is to generate different experiences around a cup of coffee”.

Gloria Mercedes Galvis Glomega Coffee: “I am a third-generation coffee maker and we are retirees who decided to go to the countryside and when we got there to the village of La Convención in Combia Alta, we saw that the women had to go to work and leave the children alone, and I had the opportunity to having the women working on the farm, from planting coffee to benefiting not only this but also the plantain and taking care of the farm. I am very happy for this achievement.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

