This is how the minute by minute of the definition of the BetPlay League 2023-1 was lived

An exciting definition is coming in the BetPlay League. This Wednesday the qualifiers for the Colombian soccer finals will be announced, who will seek their quota to seek the title of the professional league in Colombia.
Follow the minute by minute of the day with the match between Santa Fe and Once Caldas, where the Bogotá team will seek to ensure its place among the eight best in the championship. Also, find all the markers of the day in this article.
