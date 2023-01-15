Home News This is how the presentation of Juanfer Quintero with Junior was lived
This is how the presentation of Juanfer Quintero with Junior was lived

This is how the presentation of Juanfer Quintero with Junior was lived

With 40,000 stadium seats Metropolitan Roberto Melendez full, the fans of the Junior from Barranquilla they welcomed the international Juanfer Quinterowho returns to Colombian soccer after arranging a contract with the Tiburón team for the 2023 season.

“I thank everyone who came today and I promise that this year we will have many titles with Junior”the creative midfielder expressed emotion while the rojiblanca fans, who gathered on the stage where the national senior team traditionally plays, chanted his name on a hot afternoon when the temperature exceeded 38 degrees.

Quintero, who arrives from the Argentine River Platepromise that “With the group that is already formed, the fans of Barranquilla will be greatly satisfied”

In the middle of the show that included the delivery of the shirt with the 10 from the Venezuelan Luis “Cariaco” Gonzalezto the Junior fans who gathered at the Metropolitan, Juanfer Quintero He told them that he will be on a par with other idols who wore that number as Carlos “Pibe” Valderrama and Giovanny Hernandez.

Prior to the presentation, Juanfer offered a press conference next to Junior’s largest shareholder, Fuad Charwho stated that “With Quintero in the Junior at the home of the Colombian team, we are sure that he will command the national team.”

The contracting of the Colombian midfielder, who for more than a week kept the rojiblanca fans in suspense, becomes the most important transfer in Colombian soccer for 2023.

Juanfer, 29 years old, arrives at Juner after a long career as a professional that includes his start in Envigado, going through Nacional from Medellín, breaking latest news from Italy, Porto from Portugal, Rennes from France, Medellín, Shenzhen from China and River Plate from Argentina.

See also  Climate crisis, in 2100 the great escape from hot lands: "600 million will leave the cities"

With the Colombian soccer team Juanfer Quintero He has played 46 games scoring 13 goals, including his participation in the World Cups Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Here you can see some images and videos of Juanfer Quintero’s presentation:

