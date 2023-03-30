The health reform is virtually down, this, after the party of the U confirmed that it will not accompany the project proposed by the government of the president, Gustavo Petro, joining the Liberal and Conservative parties, leaving at a critical point the articles promoted by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho.

To the refusal, parties such as the Democratic Center, Radical Change and Colombia Justa Libres would also be added. After confirming this, the government would not achieve the necessary votes to approve the articles in the Congress of the Republic. Well, the picture is complex.

Is this how the votes for health reform would look?

To understand the path that the articles must go through, it is necessary to know that they must go to Congress for approval, exactly in the Seventh Commission. This is made up of 21 representatives to the Chamber and 14 senators.

It is broken down as follows.

House Representatives: Historical Pact (4), Liberal (4), La U (2), Conservative (2), Green (2), Democratic Center (2), Radical Change (2), Citrep (2), Comunes (1) – In overall (21)

Senators: Historic Pact (2), Conservative (2), Democratic Center (2), Liberal (1), The U (1), Green (1), Commons (1), MIRA (1), AICO (1), ASI ( 1, Colombia Justa Frees (1) – Total (14)

Thus, and with the withdrawal of the aforementioned parties, there are six congressmen in favor of the article that due to their affinity to the Government, they come from the Historical Pact, Green Alliance, Comunes, AICO and ASI in the Senate. For its part, in the Chamber of 21, 9 are the fixed votes in favor of the project.

Faced with this panorama, the reform would not reach the necessary threshold to advance, since the bloc of the Liberal, Conservative and the U, was key to achieving it.