The AC Milan coach talks about the Rossoneri's upcoming matches, especially the three games against Napoli, one in the league and two in the Champions League: "We're interested in the league to play in the Champions League next year. Milan feels the weight of Europe and we will fight for it even if Napoli have all the characteristics of a great team"

Sincere words and clear goals for Stephen Pioli who speaks on the sidelines of the "Children's Friend" award, analyzing the league match against Napoli and the two matches against Spalletti's team in the Champions League quarter-finals: "Only a few teams manage to win back and to be competitive also in Europe – he says – This it is a leap that we have not yet managed to make but this year too will give us the chance to continue to grow and understand many things, to improve in order to become an even stronger club". Milan will face Napoli first in the league and then in the Champions League: "Am I studying Napoli? Inevitably yes, because first of all we play against each other in the league even if clearly the championship is another thing but for us it is still a very important match – he explains – Then in the Champions League there will be two more matches. The Napoli it's definitely a team fortehas gods great playershe is doing a great championship. But then the Champions League is the Champions League and all the rivals there are are very strong. I would have preferred not to meet an Italian but there will be difficulties for everyone and at the same time there will also be great motivation to do well".

“Milan in Europe? We are ready to write our history” Napoli is making a championship beyond all expectations and also in the Champions League they have made a great team journey: “Honestly, when the Napoli he had lost important players, he had taken two strong but not yet so well known ones – he continues – it was difficult to predict that he could make such a championshipo, but then they showed great continuity, strength and quality and all the characteristics of the great teams, but nobody is perfect or unbeatable”. Europe is, however, Milan’s natural habitat: “You feel this importance, it is part of the history of this club and of the path it has always followed, then clearly we are starting to write our history. It’s clear that the history of Milan that won the Champions League came from different paths, from different investments but when you go at San Siro to play the Champions League is something spectacularwe are all very busy but we are very attached to the championship because through it we can still experience these emotions”.