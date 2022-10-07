[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 06, 2022]On October 5, the third round of Group F of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League continued. The Real Madrid team sat at the Bernabeu Stadium and defeated the Ukrainian Super League champion Donne 2:1. The Tsk Miners team won 3 wins in 3 games in the group stage, and they are in sight.

The two teams have met 6 times in the Champions League before. Real Madrid has the advantage of 4 wins and 2 losses. Both of them lost in the 2020-2021 Champions League group stage. They were double-killed at home and away by Shakhtar Donetsk. The strength cannot be underestimated. Interestingly, including this year, the two teams have been divided into the same group in the Champions League for three consecutive years. This game is the 7th confrontation between the two sides. Real Madrid has a 4-3-3 formation, and the front trident is Benzema, Vinicius and Rodrigo.

In the 12th minute of the first half, Real Madrid winger Rodrigo shot a cold arrow at the top of the arc in the penalty area of ​​the visiting team. The opponent’s goalkeeper was unable to save, and the ball penetrated into the lower right corner of the goal. Real Madrid made a fantastic start and took the lead 1:0.

In the 24th minute, Real Madrid midfielder Valverde made a pass from the right, but the passing position was slightly behind. Benzema turned around to take the ball, turned and shot was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper.

In the 27th minute, Real Madrid made a comeback. The trident made a subtle cooperation in the frontcourt. Rodrigo made a wonderful pass in the middle. Vinicius stepped in and shot the ball straight into the lower left corner of the goal. Real Madrid extended the score to 2:0.

In the 30th minute, Real Madrid missed the opportunity to expand the score. Benzema made a cross from the opponent’s left bottom line. The visiting team goalkeeper Trubin threw the ball away. Vinicius kicked the goal in the penalty area, but was hit by the defender Bang on the goal line. Dahl’s relief.

In the 33rd minute, after Vinicius and Benzema collided with the wall, they got another single-handed chance, but the shot was blocked by Trubin with his legs.

In the 37th minute, Real Madrid instigated a counterattack. Valverde drove the ball from the right at a high speed and knocked Rodrigo horizontally in front of the opponent’s penalty area. Rodrigo then passed it to Vinicius, who was ambush on the left, but Vinicius still Didn’t take the chance and shot off the post.

In the 39th minute, the Miners left back Mikhai Lichenko plugged in and made a cross from the left side of Real Madrid’s penalty area. Zubkov, who was outflanking the middle, did not wait for the ball to land and volleyed, breaking the goal of Real Madrid goalkeeper Lu Ning. Fingers crossed to tie the score at 1:2.

In the 43rd minute, Real Madrid forward Benzema also missed the opportunity. Valverde passed the ball to the penalty area. Benzema took a shot near the penalty spot, but he played too well and was blocked by Trubin.

The two sides ended the first half with a score of 2:1, and the two sides switched sides in the second half.

In the 63rd minute, Real Madrid’s Rodrigo drove the ball at a high speed in the middle, cooperated with Benzema and broke into the penalty area after hitting the wall. The shot was once again resolved by Trubin.

In the 64th minute, Real Madrid defender Alaba dribbled the ball into the opponent’s penalty area, passed the ball to Benzema, but was destroyed by the defender. Vinicius intercepted the ball and shot slightly above the crossbar from the penalty area line.

In the 88th minute, the defender of the visiting team did not kick far, and was volleyed by Real Madrid midfielder Valverde to Benzema. Benzema dribbled the ball into the penalty area and passed the defender to block, but the shot was still saved by Trubin. .

In stoppage time, Real Madrid still had the opportunity to expand the score. The Miners team went out to equalize the score at this time, and Real Madrid played a defensive counterattack. Benzema dribbled the ball along the left and then made a cross from the bottom. In the second half, Asensio, who came on as a substitute, kicked the ball from 12 yards from the goal, hit the defender’s leg and changed the line, hitting the right post of the goal and popping out.

At the end of the game, Real Madrid defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2:1 and got 3 points.

Although Real Madrid won this campaign, the two scorers, Benzema and Vinicius, were in poor form. They contributed 8 and 9 shots respectively, but missed a lot of opportunities. The home team shot 36 times and shot 14 times on target, and only scored 2 goals in the end.

After this battle, Real Madrid ranked first in the group with 9 points, Shakhtar Donetsk still ranked second in the group with 4 points although they lost the game, Leipzig and Celtic ranked third and fourth respectively. .

