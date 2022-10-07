Home Technology Ubisoft launches new global creative studio, focusing on user experience, game design and technology development – mashdigi – technology, new products, anecdotes, trends
Ubisoft launches new global creative studio, focusing on user experience, game design and technology development

Ubisoft launches new global creative studio, focusing on user experience, game design and technology development

Ubisoft earlier announced the launch of a new global creative studio, which will continue to create high-quality games in the future.

According to the instructions, the global creative studio will focus on user experience, game design and related technology research and development, and assist Ubisoft departments to create higher-quality game content.

However, Ubisoft also announced that the original creative director Igor Manceau will leave in November this year. Before Igor Manceau leaves, he will work with Marie-Sophie de Waubert, senior vice presidents of global creative studios, Martin Schelling, and portfolio chief Sandrine Caloiaro to promote the growth of global creative studios.

Following the official departure of Igor Manceau, the global creative studio will be temporarily managed by Ubisoft Senior President and Studio Managing Director Guillemette Picard. During this period, Guillemette Picard will maintain close cooperation with creative studios around the world.

