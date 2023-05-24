Home » This is how the world press reports the opposition Alliance
News

This is how the world press reports the opposition Alliance

international

May 23, 2023, 19:02 pm

Different international media have reported the political alliance between the FMLN, ARENA and the opposition parties, announced to participate in the next presidential elections of 2024, in order to be able to compete in the electoral contest and achieve better opportunities.

“The former guerrilla of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) has joined with its arch-enemies of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) to form a common front with the purpose of defeating the current president Nayib Bukele in the elections scheduled for 2024”, details the Spanish medium, El País.

Likewise, Europa Press highlighted the support with the account of President Nayib Bukele, who will participate in the elections in search of a second term: “The surveys show that Bukele has a broad level of social support, which is why he appears as a clear favorite for the appointment of 2024».



