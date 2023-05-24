Indigenous people of the Cauca are looking for children in Guaviare

The search for the four missing minors in the jungles of the department of Guaviare continues, along with a delegation from the Regional Indigenous Committee of Cauca, Cric, which came to this territory to support the work.

The Cric reported that forty guards from this department traveled to Guaviare.

The Cric’s senior counselor, Carmen Gemuel, said that the community members have training and experience in this type of work and other humanitarian work.

The spokeswoman said that the delegates brought humanitarian kits and articles from their towns to deal with this type of situation.

“This mission, which the guards have called Minga for life, will be accompanied by the Civil Defense and the Serranía del Guaviare parks, who will start the search from the point known as Calamar. From there they will enter the jungle looking for the minors,” said the Cric.

spiritual minga

On the other hand, the director of the Land Restitution Unit, Giovanni Yule, affirmed that the indigenous peoples who joined the search for the four missing minors in the jungles of Guaviare, want to create and promote a spiritual minga so that “mother Earth” return the children.

As stated by the officialIn an exercise of spiritual minga and journey, the indigenous movement seeks to strengthen the search in the jungle for children. Here at this moment indigenous guards from the department of Cauca are entering, with the idea of ​​conversing with the greater spirits of the jungle so that they let us in and that they are the ones who deliver the children to us.”

Yule indicated that the indigenous communities continue to work jointly with the military forces, in order to find the four children alive and that even indigenous people from other regions of the country are also carrying out activities such as spiritual conversation with the “mother jungle” and thus contribute to the mission.

