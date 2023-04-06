Easter is on the weekend. You can find the Rottenburg Easter program of the churches here. You can read about Tübingen and the region here.

Exhibition tips:

Im city ​​Museum Tübingen there is currently “Buchegger’s Tübingen – Drawings from 50 Years” and “Cyber ​​and the City. Artificial intelligence moves Tübingen”.

Die Art Gallery Tübingen is showing “Sisters and Brothers” until April 16th.

Im City hall you can see the Mayor’s Gallery.

Also in City hall You can see the new cabinet exhibition “March in step!?” of the city archive, which deals with the military side of the university town.

Thursday April 6th:

Eating and talking: At the “talking together” hour in the franz.K This time, stew and drinks are about fears about the future. It starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Singer-songwriter: Florian Ostertag, actually an engineer, has been making music for over ten years. The singer-songwriter is at 8 p.m franz.K to guest.

Party: In the new Tübingen Club “Mother Hulda” you can party every night from Thursday to Sunday.

Friday April 7th:

Theater: That LTT plays “Judas” at 6 p.m.





Saturday April 8th:

Theater: That LTT plays at 8 p.m. “The First Nasty Guy” and “Sophie Scholl: Preserve Yourself in Spite of All Violence”

Live music: Local musicians are at the “Represent Festival” in Reutlinger franz.K listen. Start is at 8.30 p.m.

Party: You can celebrate from 11 p.m. in the Butterbrezel with music from the 2000s.





Sunday April 9th:

Theater: “The Three Robbers” at 4 p.m LTT.

Monday, April 10:

Theater: The play “Hitler’s goat and the king’s hemorrhoids” premieres on Thursday, but is already sold out. It can also be seen on Monday at 8 p.m. in the LTT.

Cinema: Im Kino Arsenal is like every Monday at 8.15 p.m. sneak preview.