



The Spaniard has returned to training following surgery on his right hand injured in Portimao. Austin is around the corner and Marc wants to be there Written by Marco Caregnato – Thu, 06/04/2023 – 10:12

Marc Marquez made a bittersweet debut at Portimao. After scoring pole and finishing on the podium in the first Sprint Race in history, he ran into a mistake on Sunday which cost him the race. a disastrous fall in which Oliveira and Martìn were also involved, and a fracture to his right hand. The question concerning the penalty to be served has not yet been resolved, but the certain thing is that Marc with that error also put himself out of action for the second GP of the season in Argentina and seems to be at risk for Austin as well.

However, today Marc posted some pictures for the first time while he’s training in the gym and he seems anything but resigned to the idea of ​​not being in Austin, one of his favorite tracks without a doubt. Whether or not he should serve the double long lap penalty will be decided in the next few days. But certainly Marquez will try everything just to be in the United States, also because in recent days Stefan Bradl put the new Kalex frame built for HRC to the test and if the results are positive, it is plausible that that frame will be sent to America just to get Marc to test it as soon as possible.