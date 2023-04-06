Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the home game software “Demon Slayer: Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan” currently on sale (production: Aniplex / corresponding models: PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam® / Nintendo Switch™) has sold over (*1) 3 million units worldwide.



The home game “Demon Slayer: Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan” is a battle action game based on the animation “Demon Slayer: Blade” that started broadcasting in April 2019. This work is produced by Aniplex and sold in Japan ( ※2), CyberConnect2 is developed and SEGA is responsible for overseas distribution. Headed by the exquisite portraits and character secrets, this work has carefully created the unique character movements and combat feel of the game, which has won many praises from players.

After the official release, this work also added operable characters through free updates, and continued to sell character packs divided into 5 releases. As the first home game of “Demon Slayer: Blade”, this game has been praised by players all over the world.

To celebrate the sales breakthrough of 3 million units, a PlayStation® version limited-time sale event will be held. The regular version will have a 5.5% discount, and the digital deluxe version will have a 50% discount.

In addition, there will be a 35% discount on the paid downloadable content of the seven characters that appeared in the anime “Demon Slayer: Blade Yuguo Hen” that can be used in VS mode. Other downloadable content will be discounted by up to 30%.

※1 This is the total sales including boxed limited edition and download version.

※2 The publisher of the Steam version is SEGA.

【Summary of Special Offer】

Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire, God of Fire, Blood Wind Tan

PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4

General Edition → 55% off during the special event

Digital Deluxe Limited Edition → 50% off during special offer

※Download version only

※Scheduled period for the special offer: from March 29 (Wed) to April 12 (Wed)

※Playing online battles in VS mode needs to join the paid service of each platform.

※If you want to use online functions, you need to update the game to the latest version.

※Contents and specifications may be partially changed without prior notice.

Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire God of Fire Blood Wind Tan Character Pass

PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4

→ 35% off during the special event

※Download version only

※Scheduled period for the special offer: from March 29 (Wed) to April 12 (Wed)

This is a discount product that combines a total of 5 update contents into a set.

・”Yusui Tianyuan” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

・”Kaomen Nezuko (when the ghost turns)” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

・”Komado Tanjiro (You Guo Chapter)”, “My Wife Zenitsu (You Guo Chapter)”, “Zuihei Inosuke (Yu Guo Chapter)” character packs (individual price: Taiwan 286 NTD / Hong Kong 78 HKD)

・”Falling Princess” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

・”Prostitute Taro” character pack (individual price: Taiwan 142 NTD / Hong Kong 38 HKD)

※If you want to use this content, you need to prepare a separately sold product version of the game. In addition, the latest version of the updated information needs to be applied.

※The items in the “Character Pass” are also sold separately, please be careful not to buy repeatedly.

※Detailed content information and release date are subject to change.

※ To use the additional characters, you need to download each character pack.

※Contents and specifications may be partially changed without prior notice.

What is the animation “Demon Slayer: Blade”

It is a TV animation based on Gotoge Koyoharu’s manga serialized in Shueisha Jump Comics. The cumulative circulation of the original single volume from the first to the 23rd episode has exceeded 150 million copies. The animation is produced by ufotable.

The animation started broadcasting in April 2019 from “Demon Slayer: Blade Kamado Tanjiro Akira”. The story is based on the boy Kamado Tanjiro, whose family was brutally murdered by a ghost. Team” is the main content. In October 2020, the theatrical version of “Demon Slayer: Blade Unlimited Train Arc” will be released, and from 2021 to 2022, the TV animation “Demon Slayer: Blade Unlimited Train Arc: Yuguo Arc” will be broadcast, and the decision to produce a new work has been announced.

The sad stories between humans and ghosts described in this work, as well as ghostly, sword-like battles, and comedy episodes that appear from time to time, have all gained extremely high popularity, not only in Japan, but also in the world. There was a huge echo.

In February 2023, this series will tour more than 95 countries and regions around the world to release the new work “Demon Slayer: Blade of Swordsman”, and it is confirmed that the TV animation “Demon Slayer: Blade of Swordsman Village” will be broadcast in April of the same year.

Official website (Japanese): https://kimetsu.com/

【Product Information】

Product Name: Demon Slayer Blade Fire God Blood Wind Tan

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 4・PlayStation® 5・Xbox One・Xbox Series X|S・

Steam® ・Nintendo Switch™

Release date: On sale

Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English subtitles / Japanese, English voice

Game category: Ghost fighting action game

Number of players: 1 to 2 people (connected play will be supported after the update file is updated)

Publishing and sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Developing CyberConnect2

Make Aniplex

Copyright mark :

© Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

© DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE HINOKAMI

CHRONICLES COMMITTEE

Official website: https://asia.sega.com/kimetsu_hinokami/cht/switch/

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https://asiablog.sega.com/

※If you want to play online in VS mode, you must join PlayStation® Plus (paid), Xbox Live Gold (paid), Nintendo Switch Online

(Paid) Services.

※If you want to use online functions, you need to update the game to the latest version.

■ The company names and product names described in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.