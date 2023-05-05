THIS IS THE AGENDA OF THE PP AND PDL CULTURA 2023 FESTIVAL

This Saturday, May 6, the city will vibrate with the great cultural revolution with which the first Festival of Local Planning and the Participatory Budget for Culture arrives, a citizen meeting in which music, theater, artistic training, memory , heritage and everything that moves us around culture.
This will be the programming:
• Beginning of the event: opening through the Martial Band at 2 pm
• A Live Workshop.
• Two workshops and two exhibitions in unconventional spaces.
• A workshop on the central stage.
• Silletero Heritage Tent.
• Constant photographic exposure.
• Commune 10 Heritage Watch Conversation.
• Two photographic exhibitions.
• Turban workshop,
• Gastronomic show.
• Sample of stimuli.
• Agenda cultural.
The event will take place in Parque de Los Deseos, located in the Aranjuez neighborhood of Medellín.