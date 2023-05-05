Sampdoria fans throw banknotes at him at Lega A- Corriere TV

Voltage outside the Gallia hotel in Milan, when the president of Lazio arrived Claudius Lotito. The patron of the biancocelesti was greeted by choirs and shouts from some Sampdoria fanswhile others threw at him fake banknotes from 100 and 500 euros. The fans of the Ligurian team protest for the corporate situation who is facing Samp, last in the standings and destined for relegation to Serie B. The Dorian ultras ignited gods smoke bombs and sung choruses of protest against all officials in League A and against calls for action to be taken following the stoppage of the match Samp-Spice for 7 minutes. He also protests against the Biancoceleste president: «We are failing because of you and your friend Ferrero» one of the slogans intoned. Also the president of Milan, Paolo Scaroni and that of Lecce, Saverio Sticchi Damianiwere then the target of protests and the launch of more counterfeit banknotes.