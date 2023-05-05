Home » Sampdoria fans throw banknotes at him at Lega A- Corriere TV
Sports

Sampdoria fans throw banknotes at him at Lega A- Corriere TV

by admin
Sampdoria fans throw banknotes at him at Lega A- Corriere TV

Voltage outside the Gallia hotel in Milan, when the president of Lazio arrived Claudius Lotito. The patron of the biancocelesti was greeted by choirs and shouts from some Sampdoria fanswhile others threw at him fake banknotes from 100 and 500 euros. The fans of the Ligurian team protest for the corporate situation who is facing Samp, last in the standings and destined for relegation to Serie B. The Dorian ultras ignited gods smoke bombs and sung choruses of protest against all officials in League A and against calls for action to be taken following the stoppage of the match Samp-Spice for 7 minutes. He also protests against the Biancoceleste president: «We are failing because of you and your friend Ferrero» one of the slogans intoned. Also the president of Milan, Paolo Scaroni and that of Lecce, Saverio Sticchi Damianiwere then the target of protests and the launch of more counterfeit banknotes.

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 12:58 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  NBA: Kings-Celtics among the 6 challenges of the night

You may also like

UEFA: This should make finals safer

Barcelona interested in selling Ferran Torres to raise...

Miami Grand Prix: Sergio Perez needs to be...

FC Bayern: New away jersey should be unique

James Milner: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on ‘incredible’...

Is the squad really that good?

Chinese Super League-Gaudi’s goal was blown away Zhejiang...

Joao Pedro: Brighton agree to sign Watford forward...

Bundesliga radio live: The Friday conference – 31st...

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul out in gara-3 contro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy