How to bear tragedies father Gojko Perović | Info

Father Gojko Perović explains how people in Serbia deal with the difficult situations surrounding us in recent days.

On the occasion of the unprecedented tragedies in the history of Serbia, Father Gojko Perović explains what is the best way and how people in Serbia deal with difficult situations that surround us in the last days. “All our hearts beat in Belgrade. The most appropriate thing at this moment would be to remain silentbut faith and love call us not to be silent and to pray for the souls of the victims and for this tormented soul from last night and the one from the day before yesterday, which was forced by some torment and evil to do all this,” Father Gojko Perović began on K1 television and added:

“Surely these days we can’t even find the right words of consolation, and if someone were to look for an excuse, even less can find one for this topic that affects us all, but we are travelers in this life to the kingdom of heaven and all that happens to us are ‘ signs on the side of the road’, as Vladika Velimirović Vladika would say. Even when something nice happens, when we are at a wedding or party, even then we should be careful, to think about where that happiness comes from and how to preserve it, and when a tragedy like this happens, they are like the warning ‘Be careful’. This tragedy instructs us to increase our focus and attention on each other,” said father Gojko Perović.

We should not worry about the system, he pointed out.

“He should be taken care of by the people who are in charge of it. We should take care of the people who are next to us. A little more attention to focus on our children, friends, godparents and to ask them everything we are interested in and to hear what and how they respond to us. After such tragedies, we cannot take measures that would certainly prevent another tragedy, but we can do something about attention,” said Father Perović and added:

“We need to pay more attention to each other, to listen to what and how people tell us, and to ask ourselves if we really don’t have a solution to their problems. We need to share our suffering with each other, no special reaction is needed, but basic human attention. Every moment of our heartbeat is a precious gift, that goes without saying. We are not in some mechanism or clock, which spins by itself. Every new moment is a gift from God,” he said.

Father Gojko pointed out that people’s lives with each other have become endangered.

“The family is threatened, I don’t mean only the family as an administrative form, but the life of people with each other is threatened, because we don’t know how to listen carefully to others and propose to them some common work with all our heart and soul. We do all this just to get something done: I called my mother, my brother, we had a conversation, let’s move on. We can’t do much, we can’t solve everything, but that little bit is the whole world,” Father Gojko concluded on K1 television.

