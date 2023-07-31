Home » This is the life of prostitution in the tolerance zones in Bogotá
News

This is the life of prostitution in the tolerance zones in Bogotá

This is the life of prostitution in the tolerance zones in Bogotá

The 7 de Agosto neighborhood, in the town of Barrios Unidos, as well as several streets in Los Mártires and Santa Fe, are settings in which hundreds of women, driven by necessity, display their bodies and their charms in the open air in search of customers. That is the world of sex workers in Bogotá.

‘Rec en las Calles’, the investigative format of Kienyke.com, put its lens on this phenomenon that does not distinguish ages and that, at least in Bogotá, registers women who have rented their bodies from the age of 15 and are willing to comply with all kinds of fantasies for fees that in some cases barely serves them to survive.

“Many of us do it out of necessity. Sometimes they come out of jails and we don’t have a job. Others do not have a study. With how many men has it happened? About 1,000… 2,000… I would think, because they have been doing this for many years (…) I earn $40,000, there are $50,000. It depends on the client”, reveals ‘Sofia’, a sex worker who in dialogue with ‘Rec en las Calles’ spoke about her experience as a sex worker.

