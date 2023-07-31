D1 (F): Athlèta fc bites the dust ahead of Ahé FC, results and standings

The matches scheduled for the women’s championship this weekend ended this Sunday with two matches. ASKO Feminine was ruthless for Étoile Feminine 4 goals to 0 while Ahé FC beat Athlèta 2 goals to 0.

The D1-feminine played this Sunday the last meeting on the program of the sixth day in pool A. Traveling to Ahépé to challenge Ahé FC, Athlèta de Lomé lost zero goals against two. A victory that allowed Yoto’s team to steal second place from Athlèta. In pool B, it is the fourth day which was closed this Sunday. Women’s ASKO thanks to a hat-trick from Tatiana Kayaba and an achievement from Alice Kpati corrected Women’s Star 4 goals to 0

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Results, Pool A

Tempête 4-0 Winner Girls

Believer 0-3 World Friends

Ahé 2-0 Athleta

Ranking

1-Friends of the world 13 pts+16

2-Ahé 9 pts+3

3-Us Amou 7 pts+1

4-Athleta 7pts-1

5-Storm 6 pts+1

6-Believer 6 pts+0

7-Winner Girls 0pts-9

Pool B, Results

Djabir 0-0 Pilotes

Gazelle 2-1 New Star

Women’s Asko 4-0 Women’s Star

Ranking

1-Asko female 10pts+10

2-Gazelle 6 pts+3

3-New star 6 pts-1

4-Djabir 5 pts+0

5-Star female 2 pts-6

6-Pilots 2 pts-6

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

