Where to put perfume on to keep smelling good for longer

Many people underline their personality with perfume. The fragrant splashes usually end up on the hair and wrist – although they work much better in other places. Read which parts of your body you should apply fragrance to from now on.

You hear so many myths. You should spray your perfume on your hair or in the air and then dash under it. Many rub their cologne between their wrists, others dab it on the back of their necks. But which part of the body is really best?

This golden rule applies: Perfume only fully unfolds its note when it comes into contact with the skin. And especially on warm skin – where the blood pulsates.

Areas such as the inside of the wrists, the temples, the point behind the earlobes, the back of the knees and … the navel are particularly suitable!

This way your perfume lasts longer

The fragrance molecules of the perfume rise up. So it pays to spray upwards instead of downwards. In this way, more fragrance reaches the desired destination. The drier the skin, the faster the scent fades. Odorless body lotions or Vaseline applied to specific areas prepare the skin for the perfume application. Rubbing your wrists together destroys the scent molecules! Delicate dabbing is allowed. An ideal time to apply the perfume is after the shower. Then the skin is nice and warm and the pores are open.

