Home » Where to put perfume on to keep smelling good for longer
Health

Where to put perfume on to keep smelling good for longer

by admin
Where to put perfume on to keep smelling good for longer

Many people underline their personality with perfume. The fragrant splashes usually end up on the hair and wrist – although they work much better in other places. Read which parts of your body you should apply fragrance to from now on.

You hear so many myths. You should spray your perfume on your hair or in the air and then dash under it. Many rub their cologne between their wrists, others dab it on the back of their necks. But which part of the body is really best?

This golden rule applies: Perfume only fully unfolds its note when it comes into contact with the skin. And especially on warm skin – where the blood pulsates.

Areas such as the inside of the wrists, the temples, the point behind the earlobes, the back of the knees and … the navel are particularly suitable!

This way your perfume lasts longer

The fragrance molecules of the perfume rise up. So it pays to spray upwards instead of downwards. In this way, more fragrance reaches the desired destination. The drier the skin, the faster the scent fades. Odorless body lotions or Vaseline applied to specific areas prepare the skin for the perfume application. Rubbing your wrists together destroys the scent molecules! Delicate dabbing is allowed. An ideal time to apply the perfume is after the shower. Then the skin is nice and warm and the pores are open.

See also  The adventure game FPS game "Gunfire Reborn" mobile version is available on Google Play to pre-register "Gunfire Reborn"

You may also like

Biosigma Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Care in your own home / Tax recognition...

Flat stock exchanges before EU GDP and inflation....

The Summer Diet: Foods to Avoid for a...

New book “How to become a winner”

Aneca’s Changes Fail to Expedite Evaluation Process for...

Against the risk of heart attack, physical activity...

Brain-eating amoeba, a dead man: what it is,...

Eumedica Srl / Ministry of Health

Protecting the Elderly: The Impact of Heat on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy