Clara Burel reaches her best ranking, Iga Swiatek still world number 1

Clara Burel reaches her best ranking, Iga Swiatek still world number 1

Jabeur double Garcia

The Polish Iga Swiatek, imperial at home in Warsaw (victory 6-0, 6-1 in the final, no lost set of the week), retains her throne and increases her lead over her runner-up, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Holder of the title in Warsaw but absent from the tournament this year, Caroline Garcia loses a place and leaves the Top 5 (6th) which the Tunisian Ons Jabeur returns to.

The young German Noma Noha Akuge (19), surprise finalist in Hamburg for her first tournament on the WTA circuit, jumped 65 places and joined the Top 150 (142nd). At 32, the Dutch Arantxa Rus, titled on German clay on Saturday, reached her best ranking (42nd).

