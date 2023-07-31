eyes to the sky, tonight the Sturgeon Supermoon will shine « 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute, 51 seconds Tonight appointment with the Supermoon

ASTRONOMY, AUGUST STARTS WITH A BANG: TOMORROW EVENING THE STURGEON SUPERMOON – Already yesterday evening many areas of Italy were able to enjoy a particularly bright and apparently larger moon, but the peak is expected on the evening of August 1 with the Sturgeon Supermoon. The Supermoon occurs when the full moon, or full moon, coincides with its minimum distance from the Earth (or close to it) which therefore makes it appear larger. In the specific case of August 1st, our satellite in the full moon phase will be in its orbit at a close distance from the Earth, close to its perigee, at ‘only’ 358,880km. (The absolute minimum distance in the perigee phase is in any case 356,410 km).

The name of the Sturgeon Supermoon comes from the Native Americans they called it that because sturgeon was abundant in the Great Lakes at this time. Alternatively it is also called bead moon since the fields are harvested in August.

WHERE IT WILL BE MOST LIKELY TO ADMIRE IT WELL – Based on the forecast weather conditions, in general it will be more easily observed in Valpadana, Liguria and in the Centro-South, in particular along the coastal sectors (the Apennine sector could in fact be affected by residual cloudiness due to the forecasted afternoon/early thunderstorms). Even in the Alps there will be windows to observe it, but here until late in the evening there could be local showers or thunderstorms to spoil the show, especially in the eastern Alpine sector.

SECOND APPOINTMENT ON AUGUST 31 WITH THE BLUE MOON – August 2023 will in fact offer us a double Supermoon; the second is scheduled for the evening of August 31st at a distance of 357.444km, therefore even closer than tonight’s. It will be called the Blue Moon as it is the second full moon of the month, which at this juncture will also coincide with a Supermoon. A decidedly rare event, which generally occurs every two to three years and which finds ample space in many popular cultures as a crucial and favorable moment for inner transformation, interactions, the manifestation of abundance and the release of negative energies.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

