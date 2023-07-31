Home » The blue Telepass arrives, pass the toll booth with the push of the national team
ROMA – The box is light blue with, inside, the drawing of a lawn, which is after all that of the soccer fields.

And blue it is above all the new Telepass that motorists – if they want – will be able to put on their car to pass the toll booth (among other things). The launch of the device, tomorrow August 1, 2023.

On March 1st, the FIGC entered into an alliance with Telepass, a company which has become the “top partner” of all our national football teams. And the blue Telepass was born within the framework of this agreement.

THE TELEPASS PACK

The conditions

The new blue device is only available to new customers who subscribe to the Telepass Plus offer between 1st and 31st August.

It Telepass Plus it is the premium one that allows payment:
– of course the highways,
– blue stripes and shared mobility,
– fuel and electric charging,
– of train and flight tickets.
This first offer, therefore valid for one month, allows you to have one year free of charge and -30% toll cashback (accumulative from 1st August 2023 to 15th October 2023). It can be used until the end of October for fuel or for electric charging, with a maximum limit of 35 euros.

ROBERTO MANCINI WITH ALESSANDRO BENETTON

The 90 World Cup

The alliance between the FIGC and Telepass was signed on March 1st in the presence of Gabriele Gravina, president of the Federation, and Alessandro Benetton, president of Edizione and vice president of Mundys (which controls Telepass for 51%).

The link between the Italian company, today a leader in integrated mobility, and football is a historic link. The Telepass was launched on the occasion of the Italy ’90 World Cup allowing Italians, for the first time, to pay the toll without stopping at the toll booth.

