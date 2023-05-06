This month Santa Rosa de Cabal will open new sports venues

92% progress is being made on the new sports venues that are being built in the vicinity of the Municipality of Las Araucarias stadium. There, the Skate Park, the synthetic 11-a-side soccer field, as well as the indoor multi-purpose field, are being developed.

These spaces are expected to be finished by the end of this month, so that the people of Santa Rosa can use them, especially children, adolescents and young people. This will not only make good use of free time, it will also strengthen the sports leagues that exist in the town.

Nearly $6,000 million are invested in these works, which were arranged with the public.

Through social networks, the Santorini community highlighted the progress of these sports venues, however, it also expressed the need for urgent maintenance of the municipal stadium, which is in poor condition.