The international spirit of Napoli: goodbye to the Italian game and short muzzle, so Spalletti’s pace is in line with the greats of Europe

“Il Napoli play Italian”. And he basked in that Italian spirit Ottavio Bianchi after the semifinal of Coppa Uefawon, against the Bavaria Monaco in 89. He played the Italian way and won that Napoli: solid defense, midfield of quality and quantity and up front…well up front Bald and especially Maradona. Model, the Italian spirit, considered essential practically until yesterday, until when Spalletti he won and made people talk about himself and his Naples in Europa even for a game not exactly in the name of defence e counterattack Italian trademark. Why yes, Napoli devastated the league at least until the end of March with the power of Osimhenthe plays of Kvaratskheliathe geometries of Lobotka and the attention of Kim, but we can’t talk about the championship of the singles if what leapt to the eye first of all was the game bellointense and fun too.

Not fun like that of Sarri, perhaps, the first to oppose the “game player” model to use a term in vogue today to the more utilitarian one considered perhaps less beautiful and enjoyable, but more functional for winning. To that dribble Spalletti added aintensity it’s a physicality major: the almost spasmodic search for the conquest of the ball on the opposing quarters at the cost of giving the opponents an open field, indeed, openly accepting this type of situation and accepting soccer players able to handle them. A model very close to that of Klopp and very different from those who have guaranteed victories, practically always, in Italia: just think of the cycles of LippiCheerful and Capello to Juve or of Mourinho all’Inter With l’unicum del Milan of Sacchi of course and of his domination of the world with a game revolutionary (and with the best footballers in the world by far).

And yet the triumph of Napoli in Italy goes in line with what happens in the rest of Europe: in England will win one of the Manchester City (probably) and Arsenal. The first is the creature of Guardiolaan absolute point of reference for the “playing” approach, loved by those who celebrate the aesthetics of the ball and conversely seen as the kryptonite for those who “just win the games, it doesn’t matter how”. The second is led by Artetawho is simply Guardiola’s historic deputy, so however suggestive it would be on a narrative level if a team like theArsenalyounger and above all much cheaper than Manchester City can hardly speak of models opposites.

And to always remain within the context of “Pep and his brothers” he will easily win the Ligahaving a 13-point lead with five games to go, the Barcelona Of Xavi. Some say people like Pedri e Gavitwo fuscelli weighing just under 60 kilos, in Italy they could not play at all: it will be, in the meantime they win the Liga with 60 goals scored and 11 conceded putting on a show, in front ofAtletico of the Cholo Simeoneperhaps the best example of the model contrary to the one being analysed, et al Real Of Ancelotti. In the Bundesliga the Borussia Dortmund of Terzic is undermining, with a much less equipped team, the domination of Bayernwith a model very very close to that of Klopp, hence also Spalletti he drew. Of course, it must be said that probably the same style that allowed Napoli to tear the championship and to easily reach the quarterfinals Champions it was fatal for him to continue in the top European competition: Pegsa very good coach in adapting his teams to the opponent’s game by neutralizing their strengths, he dammed up Lobotka winning three races in fifteen days (one in championship) in the same way, and this with the ball recovered on three-quarters in the opponent’s attack phase and restarting with the speed of Diaz o Lion.

However, there remains a Napoli that has achieved the best result in its (short) history in Championsin a year that remains memorable and that for a long time saw Spalletti’s men lay down the law in Italy and in Europa with a game appreciated everywhere. He will have to work on continuity, both with his head and legs, which failed in April and on the (very few) mistakes Spalletti if you want to please Of Lawrence which he has already stated that he is aiming for Champions Now. Impossible? Even the Scudetto looked like a mirage when in the summer the blue patron spoke about it: he won it and also with a spectacular game. Who knows if he won’t be able to do this too.