little prince Louis yawns bored, Charlotte’s gaze – Corriere TV

William and Kate’s youngest son gets distracted during the coronation and gets his sister’s attention

Prince Louis, younger son of William and Kate, repeatedly yawning from the cameras that filmed the coronation of King Charles. A ceremony evidently too long and boring for the little boy who is only 5 years old and still can’t know what respect for the real rules is. And so he let himself go into a few yawns, while his impeccable little sister Charlotte looks at him severely as if to call him to order. (LaPresse) (LaPresse)