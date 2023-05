Warner Bros. Discovery reported a strong quarterly loss even as its direct-to-consumer segment reported a profit for the first time ever.

Revenue for the first quarter was $10.7 billion, roughly in line with analyst estimates. The company reported a net loss of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion. The company reported revenue of $10.7 billion versus $10.78 billion expected and loss per share of 44 cents versus earnings of 1 cent expected.