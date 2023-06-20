Garcia introduces himself: ‘I’m at Napoli to win’ – Football

“On Napoli’s ambitions, president De Laurentiis and I are on the same level. If I start a competition, I play to win it”. This was said by Rudi Garcia, the new coach of Napoli, during his presentation in the Capodimonte Museum. “The president – said Garcia, commenting on De Laurentiis’ goal of going a long way in the Champions League – has set a very high bar, there are many clubs that have put a lot of money into winning the Champions League, but I know how to dream and the dream is to win trophies, that’s why I’m here.”

Naples fans welcome Rudi Garcia: ‘Welcome to the top, monsieur’

“Welcome to the summit, monsieur, let’s defend it”. This is the white and blue banner displayed by a large group of Napoli ultras who are gathered in front of the Capodimonte museum building, where the new Napoli coach Rudi Garcia will be officially presented by the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. About 300 Azzurri fans are waiting for him to welcome him to the city. The coach went down among the fans, strolling along the avenues of the Capodimonte park. Garcia, intrigued, also went to see the banner that was displayed up close.

Garcia, the shirt with the Scudetto is nice but humility is needed – “The team must have values, it must have humility and perspiration. The squad is 25 players, five changes are made per game, there are big names but also young players to grow”. This is the first direction that Rudi Garcia indicates in his new adventure on the Napoli bench. The coach underlines that “Naples need to have a sense of belonging. The coat of arms and the color of the shirt must be respected, the flags in the streets that I have seen in recent days demonstrate the sign of belonging and the shield on the chest gives more fuel. It will be nice go and play in the shirt of the Italian champions and now my job is that the team is up to it”.

De Laurentiis, I was looking for the 4-3-3 and Garcia plays it successfully – “I’ve seen the games of Garcia’s teams, I began to see that he played successfully with a 4-3-3 and for me it was essential to maintain the set up of players that we have and they have won.” This was stated by the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, during the press conference to present the new blue coach. “I wanted a coach – said the patron – who would have done excellent things with the 4-3-3 formation and seeing that Rudi finished second twice with Roma and that in the first year he had started with 10 consecutive victories, I thought he would to our case. Then I also saw that with Lyon he came close to something important in the Champions League and you know how much I care about the European competition”.

