This Saturday, January 28, the first National Vaccination Day of 2023 will be held in Medellín, aimed at children under 5 years of age, over 50, women between 9 and 49 years of age and everyone over 3 years of age who wants to apply one of the 23 biological of the Expanded Immunization Program – PAI, which includes covid-19.

“Drinking water and vaccination are the most cost-effective measures to eliminate and eradicate diseases that have caused many deaths throughout the world. For this reason, for this January 28, we have a special invitation to visit one of the 90 points offered by the city and update the scheme for our children, adolescents, older adults and our pregnant women,” explained the undersecretary (e) of Public Health, Rita Almanza Payares.

Some changes in vaccination:

For this day, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection made some changes

To reduce the risk of developing meningitis in children under 18 months of age, the DPT booster against diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus was changed to the pentavalent, which adds protection against haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B.

The triple viral test against measles, rubella and mumps, which is normally applied at five years of age, will be brought forward for 18-month-old children.

The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the public and private network of the city, will have about 90 posts to supply the doses. The hours and addresses of these points are available HERE

Coverage of the vaccination plan in Medellín

Not including the doses against the coronavirus, the city has an average coverage of 85% in the other 22 vaccines in the scheme. The panorama for covid-19 is 99% in first doses and 88% in complete schemes.

Medellín also has three additional campaigns: the measles-rubella campaign, aimed at children between 3 and 13 years of age (67% compliance); seasonal influenza, for people over 50 years of age, children from 6 months to 6 years of age, population at risk from 6 to 49 years of age, human talent in health, and pregnant women from the 14th week of pregnancy (the latter population with a coverage close to 100 %).

Finally, there is the hepatitis B campaign, aimed at completing the schemes of a thousand people from one of these population groups: indigenous people, men who have sex with men, homeless people, sex workers, transgender women and people who inject themselves. drugs.

Those who wish to attend the National Vaccination Day on January 28 must do so with their vaccination card and identity document. In case of card loss, the information will be validated in the system.