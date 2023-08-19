This Sunday, to ride to the beautiful Valle del Patía – news

Bikers will enjoy the First Meeting in a wonderful place.

This August 20, the bikers from the southwest of the country will meet in the Patía Valley, after having ridden many kilometers, with the feeling of freedom that always accompanies them, with their unique lifestyle, in which camaraderie and friendship.

They will meet in the José María Chacón y Sánchez park, in El Bordo, the appointment is at 11:00 in the morning. The Patía Valley, a magical and touristic place, will welcome you with a cultural encounter and a delicious gastronomic offer, particularly typical food, with its exotic fruits, the famous Patiano kumis.

It is the land of totumo, of violins, which are unique; of the cantaoras, of their natural landscapes. In short, it is a cultural, natural and tourist corridor that, without a doubt, makes the tourist enjoy an ancestral journey through each experience.

Its tourist route is fantastic, with ecological and cultural tours, a must for visitors, this time for bikers who will also enjoy a varied artistic and cultural program.

For example, starting at 1:30 pm, the group Urkumarca (Sucre) will perform, which performs Andean Latin American music. Likewise, the dance group Danzmer, from Mercaderes; Semillerito de Violín del Patía; There will be no lack of Traditional Music, nor will the Agrupación Folklorica Caucana Kaskak, with its dances; the Semillero de Música Andina Urkumarka, from the municipality of Sucre; Patiano folklore, with its traditional dances; Chirimía Casa de la Cultura, which performs traditional music and the dance group Casa de la Cultura del Patía.

In the intermission of the presentations, the incentive draw will be made among the attending bikers, the surprises will be great.