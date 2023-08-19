Home » Fires in Hawaii, the song and tears of the inhabitants of Maui – Corriere TV
World

Native Hawaiians and others in a Maui community ravaged by wildfires that claimed more than 110 lives fear the governor of Hawaii is moving too fast to rebuild what was lost while the pain is still alive. A group of activists who are part of a movement calling itself “Na Ohana o Lele: Lahaina” are particularly concerned about the impact on the environment that the whole reconstruction process will have and point out how the mismanagement of resources, especially land and water, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

August 19, 2023

