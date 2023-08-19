Colaninno, the reactions to the disappearance of the entrepreneur. Moratti: “Charismatic protagonist”

The disappearance of Roberto Colaninno, an eighty-year-old entrepreneur who was the protagonist of some of the most important Italian economic and financial matches, generates reactions from the world of work and politics.

“With Roberto Colaninno, Lombard and Italian entrepreneurs lose an absolute protagonist in the economic landscape of our country. A charismatic and competent figure, Colaninno was the architect of courageous and far-sighted strategic choices for the companies he led”. Thus the former mayor of Milan Letizia Moratti on her social channels. “An important commitment – she adds – as happened with the relaunch of Piaggio. Condolences to the family”.

Right from the world of work, Gianluca FiccoUilm national secretary in charge of the automotive sector, e Samuel Nacci, secretary of the Uilm of Pisa express “our gratitude for what President Colaninno has done for the workers. We trust that his work will survive him and that his family will know how to collect the great legacy that he leaves “.

“The life of Pontedera and that of the Piaggio brand are intimately linked by an extraordinary story known all over the world. This is why the death of Roberto Colaninno, president of Piaggio for the last 20 years, is a reason for collective condolences for the entire city “, says the mayor Matteo Franconi, of Pontedera (Pisa).

Mantua colleague, Matthias Palacesrecalls that “he has been able to conquer every entrepreneurial success with tenacity”, a tenacity that also recalls the trade unionist of the Fiom Marco Comparini at the time secretary of the Fiom of Pisa and now in the secretariat of the provincial CGIL: “he took over Piaggio in a very difficult and precarious moment and he must be given the credit for having raised it both from a productive and financial point of view. to trade union relations, I believe that he lacked the leap to make a real innovation. In his defense I can say that perhaps his rigidity, especially towards Fiom, was also the consequence of our very conflictual and difficult internal situation which finally it has been resolved for some time.Despite this, on the various occasions of confrontation, despite the harshness of the tones, he always had the utmost respect for the Fiom and the CGIL and said he regretted not being able many times to find a also understood with us”.

“Extraordinary entrepreneur and manager, undisputed protagonist of the motorcycle industry, with his vision and his work – reads the note from Confindustria Ancma and Eìicma – made a decisive contribution to the industrial, financial and sporting relaunch of the Piaggio group, which today is the largest European manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles and one of the main global players in our sector. The entire supply chain pays homage to him and remembers him with esteem and gratitude”.

Reactions also from the world of politics. “The country is losing a great entrepreneur, a man of great human and professional depth. Deepest condolences to Matteo Colaninno and the whole family”, writes the deputy of Azione-Italia viva on social media Hector Rosato. “He belonged

to that generation of men who knew how to export Italian qualities in the field of industry and the economy to the world“, says the president of the senators of Fi, Licia Ronzulli. Matteo Renzi and Italia Viva “snuggle” to Matteo and the whole family, then again from entrepreneurship Emma and Antonio Marcegaglia: “A skilled manager and an entrepreneur who has been able to build himself, thanks to the signing of important operations that will remain at the history, also a recognized international reputation”.

