The Colombian team is preparing for its second friendly in Asia, facing Japan this Tuesday, March 28 at 5:20 am Colombian time, at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium in Osaka.

Despite the injury to Jefferson Lerma, a FC Bournemouth player; the torn cruciate ligaments of Johan Carbonero, from Racing Club in Argentina and the dismissal of Juan Fernando Quintero, due to his tibia discomfort, the coffee team has sought to maintain its unbeaten record since Néstor Lorenzo arrived.

Let’s remember that the Colombian team has just drawn 2-2 against South Korea, with goals from James Rodríguez and Jorge Carrascal. However, the participation of James Rodríguez in the second duel is in doubt due to physical discomfort that did not allow him to finish practice.

If he wins or draws in the second game, Lorenzo will accumulate six undefeated games with the Colombian team, after beating Guatemala, Mexico and Paraguay, and drawing with the United States and South Korea.

The Colombian team continues its preparation for the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup

