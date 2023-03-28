



The Italian Singers National Team returns to Coverciano on Thursday 30 March at 3.00 pm and will take the field with the Italian Digital Communication National Team, in a challenge to win the cup.

The program will start in the morning, at 10.00, with the conference “Digital in the field”, focused on the theme of the encounter between sport and digital, which will be attended by some important institutional figures and professionals in the sector.

During the day, Eugenio Giani, President of the Tuscany Region, and Antonio Mazzeo, president of the Tuscany Regional Council will also be present.

The afternoon match will be directed by an all-female referee team and commented by Fabio Caressa, Sky Sport journalist and commentator. During the match, interviews will also be carried out on the sidelines and in-depth interventions on digital.

Under the technical direction of Mister Sandro Giacobbe and the Dg of the Nic, Gian Luca Pecchini, the National Singers team returns to the field in Coverciano with the president Enrico Ruggeri, Paolo Vallesi, Bugo, Boosta, Shade, Ubaldo Pantani, Moreno Donadoni, Ludwig.

On the pitch, for the Italian Digital Communications team, there will be ex-footballers Luigi Di Biagio, Simone Pepe and Mark Iuliano, as well as Leonardo Blanchard, defender with a past in Serie A and currently playing at Belvedere Grosseto . Among the guests of the day, there will also be the coach and ex-player Eusebio Di Francesco.

It is possible to register and participate for free in the conference and watch the race at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.it/e/biglietti-digital-cup-564553513757

THE MATCH

At 15:00 there will be the kick-off for the match between the Italian Digital Communication National Team and the Italian Singers National Team. At the end of the contest, there will be the award ceremony for the winners of the Digital Cup 2023.

“It’s always exciting – commented Gian Luca Pecchini – and it’s always a pleasure to return to Coverciano, to the same place where I trained as a coach. Here at the Federal Technical Center I have many memories: here I attended the courses of the Coaching School and I began my career in football. The Singers National Team – continues Gian Luca Pecchini – is the result of coincidences, passions, time, renunciations, application and patience, which have developed starting from 43 years ago when I met Mogol in Coverciano and he told me he wanted to create a team of football formed by singers, to raise funds to help suffering children. Pier Paolo Pasolini was its creator. Gianni Morandi and Mogol carried it forward. His goal, as I said before, was to raise funds for various associations through football matches. We were all amused by the idea. Morandi, Tozzi, Fogli and Pupo were the ones who gave the final go. The greatest satisfaction is that this activity conceived by Mogol has given the possibility of collecting over 100 million euros entirely donated. It is the only internationally recognized association that operates in this way and with this continuity.”

Francesco Di Costanzo, president of Fondazione Italia Digitale and PA Social Association: “We are very happy and proud to present an initiative for which we have worked intensely and which we care deeply about. The popularity of the sport most loved by Italians can give us a hand in attracting attention and giving visibility to issues, those relating to digital, which now concern us all. We therefore thought of organizing a real double moment of confrontation which could first bring together different and important testimonies from experts and, subsequently, give life to a beautiful afternoon on the green rectangle. The spirit of the day is enclosed in the idea of ​​sharing and the charitable intent that underlies the whole organization. We thank the Italian Singers National Team for having decided to play a game with us in which we hope that everyone can smile and have fun.”

The Digital Cup 2023 is organized thanks to the support of Hootsuite, Affidea, Abaco Srl, Drivalia, Voda Nature Italia, the technical sponsor Givova, the media partners Radio Bruno and Mate, with the patronage of the FIGC Italian Football Federation, the Tuscany Region, the City of Florence and USSI Toscana, in collaboration with the Digital Republic of the Department for Digital Transformation and the Coverciano Football Museum.

THE BENEFICIAL INTENT

The national teams will play to support Save The Children Italia’s Punto Luce, 26 spaces with a high educational density that arise in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and suburbs of cities to offer free training and educational opportunities to children between 6 and 17 years of age, including access to new technologies and the growth of digital skills.

Link to the donation for Save The Children: https://dona.savethechildren.it/digitalcup/~mia-donazione

Every sporting event of the Italian National Digital Communication Team is accompanied by digital dissemination and awareness initiatives. On this occasion, different voices from different fields, but with a marked sensitivity for common themes, will animate a space for sharing experiences in the conference that will take place in the Aula Magna Giuseppe Ferrari of the FIGC of the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano.

“DIGITAL IN THE FIELD”: THE PROGRAM – 10:00 / 12:00

A day dedicated to discussing topics that embrace and unite the world of sport and the digital world, which have now become increasingly interconnected. This is in summary the spirit that animates the Digital Cup 2023, the event organized by PA Social and the Fondazione Italia Digitale which will take place on Thursday 30 March at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.

Starting at 10:00, the day will first include a conference entitled “Digital in the field”, in which various institutional figures and professionals in the digital field will take the floor.

The conference and the match will be broadcast live on PA Social’s Twitch, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook channels. The match between the two teams will be commented by Fabio Caressa, journalist and commentator for Sky Sport. During the match, interviews will also be carried out on the sidelines and in-depth interventions on digital.

Conference opening and institutional greetings

Cosimo Guccione, Councilor for Sport and youth policies of the City of Florence

Francesco Di Costanzo, President of PA Social and Fondazione Italia Digitale

Ubaldo Pantani, Italian National Singers

FIGC Digital Team

Fosca Nomis, Head of the Advocacy & Policy Department of Save the Children Italy

Livio Gigliuto, Director General of Fondazione Italia Digitale and Vice President of Istituto Piepoli

Communication and digital marketing, trends and new opportunities (moderated by journalist Gaia Simonetti)

Danilo Iervolino, President of US Salernitana

Gennaro Cozzolino, Givova Marketing Director

Niccolò Quattrini, Co – Founder and Relations Manager Affidaty

Veronica Gentili, Top Social Media Marketing Expert

Davide De Crescenzo, Journalist and Managing Director www.intoscana.it

Andrea Pennacchioli, Journalist Omnibus La7

Health, sport and digital (moderated by Cesare Buquicchio, Director of Health Information)

Stefano D’Orazio, Sr. Sales Leader Southern Europe Hootsuite

Biagio Mannino, Founder & Innovation Manager Abaco Srl

Paolo Minafra, Medical Director of Affidea Modena Medica

Fabrizio Meloni, Head of communication and external relations AOU of Cagliari

Roberta Mochi, ASL Roma 1 press office

Gian Luca Pecchini will also be present for the Italian Singers National Team, who will close the conference with thanks and final greetings.

Between 12:00 and 13:00, it will be time for lunch at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano. From 13:00 to 14:30 it will be possible to visit the Football Museum, with a discounted price for participants.

Italian National Digital Communication

The Italian National Digital Communication Team was born from an initiative of the PA Social Association and the Italia Digitale Foundation. The goal of this reality is to combine the most popular sport in our country, football, with digital issues, with the aim of promoting culture, awareness, knowledge and dissemination. The sporting activity of the national team is, in fact, always accompanied by in-depth events and appointments on digital issues. The national team, mixed, with the participation of players from all over Italy, is made up of experts in communication and digital information, athletes and personalities from the world of sport, entertainment, journalism and communication who are attentive and interested in spreading a mature digital culture.