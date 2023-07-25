Home » Euro 2032: the interinstitutional committee takes office today – Football
The Interinstitutional Committee to support Italy’s candidacy to host the final phase of the 2032 European Football Championship took office today in the Sala Verde of Palazzo Chigi, in the presence of all the institutional authorities involved. During the meeting, chaired by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the Government’s full support for the FIGC for the candidacy was reaffirmed, on the basis of the documentation signed and attached to the dossier presented to UEFA.


The Committee has begun to identify and share the strategies to be adopted for the indispensable improvement of the infrastructural capital, so that it can meet the broad spectrum sustainability requirements, necessary to host a great event, but also to increase the competitiveness of Italian football. The Committee will meet again in the first days of September, but close coordination will be maintained with the FIGC, also in relation to the federation’s constant interlocutions with UEFA.

